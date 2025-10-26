All Mixed Up – Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, New JakeThistle, Earls of Babylon

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan sits down for a conversation with the extraordinary guitarist Tommy Emmanuel who will be performing in New Brunswick this Wednesday.

Plus, there's new music from Jake Thistle, the Earls of Babylon, the Cowsills, Jeff Tweedy, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Old Tennessee - Dan Fogelberg

November Blue - Avett Brothers

November Tale - Waterboys

Indian Summer - Neal Casal

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Marcella - Beach Boys

Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

Abraham, Martin, and John - Dion

Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Deacon Blues - Steely Dan

Coyote - Joni Mitchell

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed - John Pizzarelli

Somebody More Like You - Nickel Creek

Lou Reed Was My Baby Sitter - Jeff Tweedy

Barbarella - Bongos

Wildflowers (demo) - Tom Petty

Wildflowers (alternate version) - Tom Petty

Wildflowers - Tom Petty

Rock and Roll Heaven - Pretty Reckless

Nightshift - Bruce Springsteen

Guitar Man - Bread



Tommy Emmanuel Interview



Beatles Medley/Classical Gas - Tommy Emmanuel

Piece of My Mind - Earls of Babylon

The Passenger - Iggy Pop

I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards

You're All I Have - Snow Patrol

Some Hearts - Marshall Crenshaw

I've Been Waiting - Matthew Sweet

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet