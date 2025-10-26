All Mixed Up – Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, New JakeThistle, Earls of Babylon
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan sits down for a conversation with the extraordinary guitarist Tommy Emmanuel who will be performing in New Brunswick this Wednesday. Plus, there’s…
Plus, there's new music from Jake Thistle, the Earls of Babylon, the Cowsills, Jeff Tweedy, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Old Tennessee - Dan Fogelberg
November Blue - Avett Brothers
November Tale - Waterboys
Indian Summer - Neal Casal
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Marcella - Beach Boys
Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt
Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
Abraham, Martin, and John - Dion
Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne
Deacon Blues - Steely Dan
Coyote - Joni Mitchell
In Memory of Elizabeth Reed - John Pizzarelli
Somebody More Like You - Nickel Creek
Lou Reed Was My Baby Sitter - Jeff Tweedy
Barbarella - Bongos
Wildflowers (demo) - Tom Petty
Wildflowers (alternate version) - Tom Petty
Wildflowers - Tom Petty
Rock and Roll Heaven - Pretty Reckless
Nightshift - Bruce Springsteen
Guitar Man - Bread
Tommy Emmanuel Interview
Beatles Medley/Classical Gas - Tommy Emmanuel
Piece of My Mind - Earls of Babylon
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards
You're All I Have - Snow Patrol
Some Hearts - Marshall Crenshaw
I've Been Waiting - Matthew Sweet
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.