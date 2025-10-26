Jersey Magazine – How the NJ Governor Candidates Compare On Education

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan's guest is Jessie Gomez, a reporter for Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization covering education.

There is a tight race for governor here in New Jersey with Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciatterelli being the two leading candidates.

In a recent Chalkbeat article, Jessie detailed what the candidates' positions are on various education issues including high-impact tutoring, charter schools, and what to do with students' cellphones during the course of the school day.

Greetings From the Garden State

This week, host Mike Ham discusses the history of his Greetings From the Garden State venture and where he sees it heading going forward.

Special Olympics NJ President/CEO Heather Anderson

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Heather Anderson, president and CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey.

From its inception in the late 1960's with just a handful of participants, SONJ has grown to more than 26000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in nearly two dozen sports.

Throughout the year, SONJ hosts a number of statewide events which is the focus of Heather's conversation with Jim.

