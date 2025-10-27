ENTER TO WIN: Queensrÿche Tickets

Queensrÿche is bringing the “Volume and Vengeance Tour” to the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ — and we’ve got your shot to be there!

Tickets are on sale now — but you can enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

For the " Queensrÿche” Contest, enter between 6am on october 27, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 27 2025, by visiting https://wdhafm.com/ and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on October 28 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Queensrÿche at Starland Ballroom on Tuesday November 25th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $120. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Starland Ballroom. WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.