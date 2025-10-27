ENTER TO WIN: Queensrÿche Tickets

Contests
🎸 Enter to Win Tickets to Queensrÿche at Starland Ballroom!

Queensrÿche is bringing the “Volume and Vengeance Tour” to the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ — and we’ve got your shot to be there!

Catch Queensrÿche live on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, with special guests Accept and Nuse.
Doors open at 6:00 PM, show starts at 7:00 PM.

📍 Venue: Starland Ballroom
570 Jernee Mill Road, Sayreville, NJ 08872

Tickets are on sale now — but you can enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Click here to purchase tickets

For the " Queensrÿche” Contest, enter between 6am on october 27, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 27 2025, by visiting https://wdhafm.com/ and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on October 28 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Queensrÿche at Starland Ballroom on Tuesday November 25th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $120. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Starland Ballroom. WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Queensrÿche
