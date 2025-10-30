Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Deftones Frontman Names 1997’s ‘Around The Fur’ as Possible Favorite Album

During a recent conversation with Revolver, Chino Moreno picked the band’s 1997 sophomore album Around The Fur as one of his favorites. He thinks it might top his list from…

Dan Teodorescu
Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

During a recent conversation with Revolver, Chino Moreno picked the band's 1997 sophomore album Around The Fur as one of his favorites. He thinks it might top his list from the group's 10-studio-album catalog.

"Still to this day, it's one of my favorites — if not my favorite record — of ours," said Moreno, as reported by The PRP. "It's this unbridled energy that we captured in that moment."

Moreno recalled how they wrote and tracked the record at Studio Litho in Seattle, which is owned by Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard. "There was something about catching lightning in a bottle with that record," said Chino Moreno to Revolver. "That record definitely stood the test of time. And I love it for that."

The album's singles are 'My Own Summer (Shove It)' and 'Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)'. It was the first time the Sacramento band charted on the Billboard 200. This release opened doors for their breakthrough album, White Pony, in 2000.

Chino Moreno contrasted making Around The Fur with how the band approached Private Music. Their newest album came out in August and was tracked across multiple studios. He said spending four months in one spot wouldn't suit them now.

"I think we're a little spoiled now. We all like to be home, so being in one place for four months would probably not be the most comfortable thing for any of us," said Moreno. "At the age we are now, even touring, we try not to tour over a month at a time until we take a break."

Recording in different spots had perks. Some songs on Private Music were sparked by a morning swim at Zuma Beach in Malibu.

"I came back from swimming and sat down with my guitar and came up with the song 'i think about you all the time'," said Chino Moreno to Revolver. "It was literally just a moment in time that wouldn't have happened if I would've been locked away in a studio somewhere else."

Deftones will head out on a UK and European headline tour early next year. Shows include a performance at The O2 in London. They'll also play Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, and Cardiff. Fans can get info and tickets from the band's official website.

Chino MorenoDeftones
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage as part of Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 22, 2012 in Gold Coast, Australia.
MusicTool, My Chemical Romance Lead 140-Band Lineup for Sonic Temple 2026 in ColumbusLaura Adkins
Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Linkin Park, performs prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
MusicLinkin Park Two New Members Revitalize Band After 7-Year HiatusDan Teodorescu
Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicShinedown Reaches 23rd No. 1 Hit on Active Rock Chart with ‘Killing Fields’Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect