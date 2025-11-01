This Day in Rock History: November 1

Nov. 1 is a memorable day for some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Keep reading to discover all the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Both Elvis Presley and The Beatles dominated the charts on Nov. 1 of the same year:

1969: Elvis Presley's single "Suspicious Minds" reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in August. It was Presley's first No. 1 hit in the U.S. since 1962 and was seen as his big comeback after a period in which he focused on making movies.

Elvis Presley's single "Suspicious Minds" reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in August. It was Presley's first No. 1 hit in the U.S. since 1962 and was seen as his big comeback after a period in which he focused on making movies. 1969: Abbey Road by The Beatles went to the top of the Billboard 200 as the band's 13th No. 1 album on the chart. It spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot.

Cultural Milestones

A couple of defining names in rock music were born on Nov. 1:

1962: Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He moved to Hollywood at age 12 and later formed a band with schoolmates Flea and Hillel Slovak. They eventually became the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He moved to Hollywood at age 12 and later formed a band with schoolmates Flea and Hillel Slovak. They eventually became the Red Hot Chili Peppers. 1963: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was born in Dronfield, North East Derbyshire, England. After achieving success with Def Leppard, Allen lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, but returned to the band two years later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 1 is the anniversary of two influential rock albums:

1968: George Harrison released his debut solo album, Wonderwall Music, via The Beatles' own Apple record label. It was the first solo work by a member of The Beatles and mainly consists of instrumental tracks. The album earned favorable critical reviews but was also seen as proof that The Beatles members were moving in different directions creatively.

George Harrison released his debut solo album, Wonderwall Music, via The Beatles' own Apple record label. It was the first solo work by a member of The Beatles and mainly consists of instrumental tracks. The album earned favorable critical reviews but was also seen as proof that The Beatles members were moving in different directions creatively. 1994: Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York was released via David Geffen Company Records. The live album was recorded at Sony Music Studios in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, on Nov. 18 of the previous year. It was a huge commercial success and has sold over 8 million copies in the U.S. alone.