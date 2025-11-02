Contests
All Mixed Up – Interview With “The Voice of the Stone Pony” Lee Mrowicki

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan's guest is Lee Mrowicki, the longtime Voice of the Stone Pony, who has just released his first audio book. It's full of great stories about the people who made the Stone Pony and the Asbury Park music scene so special.

Plus there's new music from Jake Thistle, Pete Mancini, Pete Muller, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Dreams - Allman Brothers Band
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes w/ Grace Potter

Desperados Under the Eaves - Jimmy Webb
Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell w/ Stone Temple Pilots
Didn't We - Jimmy Webb w/ Shawn Colvin
Shotgun Down the Avalanche - Shawn Colvin

Alone Together - Jake Thistle
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me - Jayhawks
Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys
Fire Child - Pete Muller
Something That You Said - Bangles
Hysteria - Def Leppard
Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
Walk - Foo Fighters

Silver Springs (piano demo) - Stevie Nicks
Silver Springs (band demo) - Fleetwood Mac
Silver Springs (b-side) - Fleetwood Mac
Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

Just Breathe - Pearl Jam
Cobwebs - Ryan Adams and the Cardinals
Room At the Top - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
One - U2

Lee Mrowicki Interview

Midnight Romeo - Cats On A Smooth Surface

Come On Let's Go - Bruce Springsteen w/ Cats On A Smooth Surface
Born In the USA (Nebraska version) - Bruce Springsteen
Accidentally Like A Martyr - Pete Mancini
Raspberry Beret - Hindu Love Gods

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Should I Stay Or Should I Go - Clash
You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

