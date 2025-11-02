All Mixed Up – Interview With “The Voice of the Stone Pony” Lee Mrowicki

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan's guest is Lee Mrowicki, the longtime Voice of the Stone Pony, who has just released his first audio book. It's full of great stories about the people who made the Stone Pony and the Asbury Park music scene so special.

Plus there's new music from Jake Thistle, Pete Mancini, Pete Muller, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits

Dreams - Allman Brothers Band

Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes w/ Grace Potter

Desperados Under the Eaves - Jimmy Webb

Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell w/ Stone Temple Pilots

Didn't We - Jimmy Webb w/ Shawn Colvin

Shotgun Down the Avalanche - Shawn Colvin

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

I'm Gonna Make You Love Me - Jayhawks

Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys

Fire Child - Pete Muller

Something That You Said - Bangles

Hysteria - Def Leppard

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

Walk - Foo Fighters

Silver Springs (piano demo) - Stevie Nicks

Silver Springs (band demo) - Fleetwood Mac

Silver Springs (b-side) - Fleetwood Mac

Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

Just Breathe - Pearl Jam

Cobwebs - Ryan Adams and the Cardinals

Room At the Top - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

One - U2

Lee Mrowicki Interview

Midnight Romeo - Cats On A Smooth Surface

Come On Let's Go - Bruce Springsteen w/ Cats On A Smooth Surface

Born In the USA (Nebraska version) - Bruce Springsteen

Accidentally Like A Martyr - Pete Mancini

Raspberry Beret - Hindu Love Gods

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush

Should I Stay Or Should I Go - Clash

You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet