Jersey Magazine – Fox News Anchor Bret Baier On Teddy Roosevelt

This week on Jersey Magazine, host Jim Monaghan is joined by Fox News anchor Bret Baier whose latest book, To Rescue the American Spirit - Teddy Roosevelt and the Birth of A Superpower has just been published.

This is the sixth in a series of books Bret has written about United States presidents (Washington, Lincoln, Grant, FDR, Eisenhower, Reagan being the other five) and he takes a deep dive into one of our country's most dynamic presidents.

The book shows sides of Roosevelt that go way behind the images of the Rough Riders and his various other exploits, showing how his father's advice to "take care of your morals first" guided him through his life.

Legendary Stone Pony DJ Lee Mrowicki

Lee Mrowicki was the DJ at the Stone Pony from 1974 to 1991 and he has some AMAZING stories to tell!

He has put them all in a brand-new audio book, Legendary - The Stone Pony 74-91 and the People Who Made It So.

Lee and Jim Monaghan trace their friendship back to the early 1980's and they talk about some of the amazing nights at the Pony, the resurgence of both the club and Asbury Park, the Jersey Shore music scene, and they manage to fit some Jersey baseball into the conversation as well.

You can purchase the audio book directly through Lee via his Venmo account - @leemrowicki

