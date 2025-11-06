Foo Fighters Surprise With Another Pop-Up Show, Tease 2026 Stadium Tour and New Single

Foo Fighters performed in a surprise show at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, California, on Oct. 3. This was their first-ever performance in Korn's hometown. On Instagram, lead singer Dave Grohl posted a photo of himself wearing a Korn-branded Adidas tracksuit. "This time of year always makes me think of Kornfields," Grohl wrote.

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis responded in the comments. "I'll send you one of mine," Davis wrote with a heart and laughing emoji. Guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer and drummer Ray Luzier also replied.

The 26-song setlist included the live debut of their cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." The band released the track in June, but they started recording it in 1995. They also played "All My Life," "Times Like These," "The Pretender," "Best of You," "Monkey Wrench," and "Everlong."

Bakersfield record store Going Underground held a raffle. Prizes included tickets and a mixtape made by Grohl. The mixtape features songs by Fugazi, The Jesus Lizard, L7, Shellac, St. Vincent, Jockstrap, and Beastie Boys. The collection also has music from Gouge Away.

The show came after several pop-up concerts in September at venues like Fremont Theater, The Observatory, and The Black Cat. Those performances marked the first live shows with new drummer Ilan Rubin. The band released a six-track live EP titled Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 on Bandcamp, with money going to food charities in cities where they played.

Foo Fighters announced their Take Cover Tour 2026 on Oct. 23. Dates include Nov. 12 and 14 in Mexico, Aug. 4, 2026, in Toronto, and Sept. 26, 2026, in Las Vegas. The tour will also stop in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, and Fargo, North Dakota. Queens of the Stone Age will support all stadium dates. Mannequin Pussy joins most shows, and Gouge Away appears in select performances. Tickets are available on the Foo Fighters' website.