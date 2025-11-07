Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Corgan Credits Wretzky’s Opinion as Key Factor in Smashing Pumpkins’ Early Success

Billy Corgan acknowledged D’arcy Wretzky’s contributions to the Smashing Pumpkins in a video posted to Substack. He said her opinion mattered more than other band members’ during the group’s formative…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer/Guitarist Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium on July 7, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Evan Agostini via Getty Images

Billy Corgan acknowledged D'arcy Wretzky's contributions to the Smashing Pumpkins in a video posted to Substack. He said her opinion mattered more than other band members' during the group's formative years. The frontman reflected on the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, an album Wretzky played on before leaving in 1999.

MELANCHOLY AND I: 30th ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR by ORANGE FADES TO GRAY

A recording from ORANGE FADES TO GRAY's live video

Read on Substack

"D'arcy had a way of kind of letting it be known — stuff that she thought was moving the band forward, or moving the band laterally, or moving the band backwards," Corgan said, according to Ultimate Guitar. "And probably, of the four of us, her opinion about those types of things carried more weight."

The comments mark a shift, as there have been tensions between the two musicians in the past. Corgan admitted he doesn't talk much about D'arcy Wretzky's role because of their 2018 dispute over the band's reunion, which excluded the bassist. That public feud included accusations from Wretzky that Corgan misled her about participation.

"Her contribution, kind of spiritually, emotionally, I think, had a lot to do with the success of the band," Corgan continued. "So again, I would never take that away from her, because I really did respect her musical opinion. We managed to disagree about everything else, but in music, when we would align, it was powerful."

Corgan pointed to the chemistry of the four-person lineup that made three records between 1992 and 1997. Two of those three albums proved significant in the band's history.

"It's a shame there wasn't more of it, and we certainly did try again in '99," the musician said. "I look at those years between '92 and '96, '97, you know, it was the alignment of the four people that really made for the music having that little bit of extra edge, that little bit extra clarification, or even if you want to call it a collective voice."

D'arcy Wretzky left the Smashing Pumpkins before the release of 2000's Machina/The Machines of God, though she received credit for bass on the record. Melissa Auf der Maur joined on bass before the group disbanded in December 2000 for six years.

Fans can pre-order the 30th Anniversary Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Edition on the band's official website.

Billy CorganSmashing Pumpkins
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Musicians Axl Rose, Slash and Melissa Reese of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Set November 21 Release for ‘Live Era 87-93’ Vinyl ReissueLaura Adkins
James LaBrie and John Petrucci of American band Dream Theater perform at Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 3, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicDream Theater Reunites Classic Lineup for Show in 2026Dan Teodorescu
Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicSlash Attributes ’90s Split With Axl Rose to Management Issues, Says Band Gets Along NowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect