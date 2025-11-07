Corgan Credits Wretzky’s Opinion as Key Factor in Smashing Pumpkins’ Early Success

Billy Corgan acknowledged D'arcy Wretzky's contributions to the Smashing Pumpkins in a video posted to Substack. He said her opinion mattered more than other band members' during the group's formative years. The frontman reflected on the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, an album Wretzky played on before leaving in 1999.

"D'arcy had a way of kind of letting it be known — stuff that she thought was moving the band forward, or moving the band laterally, or moving the band backwards," Corgan said, according to Ultimate Guitar. "And probably, of the four of us, her opinion about those types of things carried more weight."

The comments mark a shift, as there have been tensions between the two musicians in the past. Corgan admitted he doesn't talk much about D'arcy Wretzky's role because of their 2018 dispute over the band's reunion, which excluded the bassist. That public feud included accusations from Wretzky that Corgan misled her about participation.

"Her contribution, kind of spiritually, emotionally, I think, had a lot to do with the success of the band," Corgan continued. "So again, I would never take that away from her, because I really did respect her musical opinion. We managed to disagree about everything else, but in music, when we would align, it was powerful."

Corgan pointed to the chemistry of the four-person lineup that made three records between 1992 and 1997. Two of those three albums proved significant in the band's history.

"It's a shame there wasn't more of it, and we certainly did try again in '99," the musician said. "I look at those years between '92 and '96, '97, you know, it was the alignment of the four people that really made for the music having that little bit of extra edge, that little bit extra clarification, or even if you want to call it a collective voice."

D'arcy Wretzky left the Smashing Pumpkins before the release of 2000's Machina/The Machines of God, though she received credit for bass on the record. Melissa Auf der Maur joined on bass before the group disbanded in December 2000 for six years.