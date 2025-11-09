Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – New Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Pete Muller

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music from Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Jimmy Webb, and Pete Muller. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Dancy Away –…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music from Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Jimmy Webb, and Pete Muller.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Dancy Away - Roxy Music
All You Zombies - Hooters
Follow You - Glenn Burtnick
Like We Used To Do - Weeklings

Riders On the Storm - Doors
Blood and Roses - Smithereens
About A Girl - Nirvana

Just A Little - Bernie Leadon
Get Over It - Eagles
Lou Reed Was My Babysitter - Jeff Tweedy
Six Days On the Road - Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris
Amsterdam - Guster
Alone Again Or - Love
Open Your Eyes (reworked) - Snow Patrol
Desperados Under the Eves - Jimmy Webb
Gone - Geddy Lee
Mambo Sun - Bongos

Guinnevere (demo) - David Crosby, Cyrus Faryar, Jack Cassidy
Guinnevere - Crosby, Stills & Nash

Fire Child - Pete Muller
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Hold On Hold Out - Jackson Browne
Till I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
I'll Be Taking Her Out Tonight - Halfcubes with Peter Noone
She May Call You Up Tonight - Left Banke
Shiny Happy People - Micky Dolenz

R.E.M. - Ariana Grande
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

All I Want - Joni Mitchell
Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Angel - Jimi Hendrix
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free - Sting

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Learning Life’s Lessons From A Navy Blue Angel PilotJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Interview With “The Voice of the Stone Pony” Lee MrowickiJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Fox News Anchor Bret Baier On Teddy RooseveltJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect