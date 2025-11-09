All Mixed Up – New Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Pete Muller
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music from Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Jimmy Webb, and Pete Muller. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Dancy Away –…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music from Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Jimmy Webb, and Pete Muller.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Dancy Away - Roxy Music
All You Zombies - Hooters
Follow You - Glenn Burtnick
Like We Used To Do - Weeklings
Riders On the Storm - Doors
Blood and Roses - Smithereens
About A Girl - Nirvana
Just A Little - Bernie Leadon
Get Over It - Eagles
Lou Reed Was My Babysitter - Jeff Tweedy
Six Days On the Road - Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris
Amsterdam - Guster
Alone Again Or - Love
Open Your Eyes (reworked) - Snow Patrol
Desperados Under the Eves - Jimmy Webb
Gone - Geddy Lee
Mambo Sun - Bongos
Guinnevere (demo) - David Crosby, Cyrus Faryar, Jack Cassidy
Guinnevere - Crosby, Stills & Nash
Fire Child - Pete Muller
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Hold On Hold Out - Jackson Browne
Till I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
I'll Be Taking Her Out Tonight - Halfcubes with Peter Noone
She May Call You Up Tonight - Left Banke
Shiny Happy People - Micky Dolenz
R.E.M. - Ariana Grande
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl
All I Want - Joni Mitchell
Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Angel - Jimi Hendrix
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free - Sting
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.