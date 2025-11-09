Jersey Magazine – Learning Life’s Lessons From A Navy Blue Angel Pilot

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan speaks with US Navy Commander Frank Weisser, the author of the recently published book Lead Solo - Learning Life's Vectors From An F/A-18 Blue Angels Aviator.

You may not know who Frank is by name, but chances are really good that you know him from the back of his head - he was a stunt pilot on the blockbuster movie Top Gun - Maverick and any time you see Tom Cruise's character shown from the back during the flying scenes, you're looking at Frank.

When he entered the Naval Academy, Frank's goal was to be a Navy SEAL. Failing to make the grade there, he was directed toward his second choice, flying.

Despite numerous failures on the way to becoming a Navy pilot, Frank ultimately was asked to join the legendary Blue Angels.

Frank talks about his military service, and how he has used failure as a motivating factor in his life.

Thanksgiving Turkey Tips From Butterball Turkey Hotline's Gwen Carlyle

Gwen Carlyle is a long-time veteran of the Butterball Turkey Hotline.

For many people, Thanksgiving seems to lose its fun when you go from being a guest to a host, but Butterball is collaborating with Hedley & Bennett this year to help nervous holiday hosts clothe themselves in confidence and get a leg up with custom-designed-for-Thanksgiving HOSTING PANTS! They’ll be available – for free! – in limited quantities at noon ET on November 3, 10 and 17.

With Thanksgiving Day coming up, Gwen offers some tips for your holiday dinner table and has advice for any last-minute problems that may arise.

Celine Fortin From Arc of New Jersey

This week on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Celine Fortin who was just recently named the new Executive Director of The Arc of New Jersey.

The organization is the state's leading organization advocating for and serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

As Executive Director, Celine is responsible for working directly with government agencies, stakeholders, the Board and Local Chapters to further the mission of The Arc of New Jersey and help advance the work done on behalf of those who the organization supports throughout the state.

For more than 75 years, The Arc of New Jersey has been the preeminent champion for IDD inclusion across the state. With a range of programs including Children’s, Legal, and Health Care Advocacy, as well as Governmental Affairs, Supported Employment, and Information and Referral Services, The Arc of New Jersey continues to set the standard for care and support along with the 20 individual Local Chapters that provide community-based services to individuals across each of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

For more information, go to www.arcnj.org.

