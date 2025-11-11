Contests
AC/DC Launches Exclusive Pop-Up Merch Stores on Tour

AC/DC will open official pop-up merchandise stores as part of their PWR/UP tour. Five locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane will showcase tour props and limited-edition items.

Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
AC/DC will open official pop-up merchandise stores as part of their PWR/UP tour. Five locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane will showcase tour props and limited-edition items.

The first location opens today at The Royal Derby in Fitzroy. Fans can expect to "discover legendary tour props, and snag exclusive merch — including limited-edition vinyl you won't find anywhere else," according to the official AC/DC tour site.

Each store will display the tour cannon and the Hell's Bell. These props represent some of the band's most iconic stage elements from decades of performances.

Every city hosting a concert will get city-specific tour posters. The temporary retail spaces follow a trend set by other major acts, including Oasis, which brought similar pop-up concepts to their tours.

The concept could extend to future tour dates. With the band's schedule including a United States leg next year, the pop-up format may show up here, too.

The PWR/UP tour kicks off next week with concerts scheduled through mid-December. Fans can access exclusive merchandise before and during the performances.

  • Melbourne's store opens Nov. 11 at The Royal Derby in Fitzroy. It'll run through Nov. 16 with shows on Nov. 12 and 16.
  • Sydney's store opens on Nov. 20 at Mothership on Sydney Street in Marrickville. It runs through Nov. 25, with performances on Nov. 21 and 25.
  • Adelaide gets one location at The Lady Daly on Port Road in Hindmarsh. Open Nov. 29 and 30. Concert on Nov. 30.
  • Perth fans can visit Cleaver House on Plaistowe Mews from December 3 through Dec. 8. Concerts take place on Dec. 4 and 8.
  • Brisbane's final stop comes at Warehouse 25 on Finchley Street. This store will be open from Dec. 13 through Dec. 18, with shows on Dec. 14 and 18.

Fans can get updates and show tickets from the band's official website.

