ENTER TO WIN: Whiskey Myers Tickets
🎸 WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS to see Whiskey Myers & Friends at The Wellmont Theater! 🎸Sunday, December 7, 2025 • Doors 6:00 PM • Show 7:00 PM📍 5 Seymour…
🎸 WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS to see Whiskey Myers & Friends at The Wellmont Theater! 🎸
Sunday, December 7, 2025 • Doors 6:00 PM • Show 7:00 PM
📍 5 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042
Why you don’t want to miss this:
Whiskey Myers have played nearly 3,000 live shows, sell out arenas from coast to coast, and their gritty, riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and country has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers and Led Zeppelin. (wellmonttheater.com)
It’s going to be a high-energy night you’ll remember.
Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Good luck — and thanks for listening to 105.5 WDHA!
For the " Whiskey Myers” Contest, enter between 6am on November 16, 2025 and 11:59pm on November 18 2025, by visiting https://wdhafm.com/ and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on November 19 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Whiskey Myers at the Wellmont Theater on Sunday December 7th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $136. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Wellmont Theater. WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.