Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Author John Lingan On Rock History Through 15 Drummers

This morning on All Mixed Up author John Lingan talks about his new book Backbeats which looks at the history of rock and roll through the eyes of 15 drummers….

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up author John Lingan talks about his new book Backbeats which looks at the history of rock and roll through the eyes of 15 drummers.

There's also new music from Jake Thistle, Howl Owl Howl, and a look back at Elton John's 11-17-70 album.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

These Changes - Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks
Little Martha - Allman Brothers Band
Day In the Sun - Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Bad Side of the Moon - Elton John
Somebody More Like You - Nickel Creek
Harvest Moon - Neil Young
A Drowning Heart - Tommy Emmanuel

Desperados Under the Eaves - Jimmy Webb
Just Breathe - Pearl Jam
Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Save It For Later - Pete Townshend
On Your Side - Pete Yorn
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Country Comfort - Elton John
Rock Me On the Water - Jackson Browne

Ghost Riders In the Sky - Vaughn Monroe
Riders On the Storm (demo) - Doors
Riders On the Storm - Doors

Amoreena - Elton John
I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison
Coyote - Joni Mitchell
Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone

John Lingan Interview


Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco

Burn Down the Mission/My Baby Left Me/Get Back - Elton John

The World's Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams
September Gurls - Big Star
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanJohn Lingan
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Author Bruce Henderson On WWII Secret MissionJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – New Bernie Leadon, Jeff Tweedy, Pete MullerJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Learning Life’s Lessons From A Navy Blue Angel PilotJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect