All Mixed Up – Author John Lingan On Rock History Through 15 Drummers
This morning on All Mixed Up author John Lingan talks about his new book Backbeats which looks at the history of rock and roll through the eyes of 15 drummers.
There's also new music from Jake Thistle, Howl Owl Howl, and a look back at Elton John's 11-17-70 album.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
These Changes - Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks
Little Martha - Allman Brothers Band
Day In the Sun - Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Bad Side of the Moon - Elton John
Somebody More Like You - Nickel Creek
Harvest Moon - Neil Young
A Drowning Heart - Tommy Emmanuel
Desperados Under the Eaves - Jimmy Webb
Just Breathe - Pearl Jam
Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Save It For Later - Pete Townshend
On Your Side - Pete Yorn
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Country Comfort - Elton John
Rock Me On the Water - Jackson Browne
Ghost Riders In the Sky - Vaughn Monroe
Riders On the Storm (demo) - Doors
Riders On the Storm - Doors
Amoreena - Elton John
I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison
Coyote - Joni Mitchell
Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone
John Lingan Interview
Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco
Burn Down the Mission/My Baby Left Me/Get Back - Elton John
The World's Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams
September Gurls - Big Star
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.