All Mixed Up – Author John Lingan On Rock History Through 15 Drummers

This morning on All Mixed Up author John Lingan talks about his new book Backbeats which looks at the history of rock and roll through the eyes of 15 drummers.

There's also new music from Jake Thistle, Howl Owl Howl, and a look back at Elton John's 11-17-70 album.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

These Changes - Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks

Little Martha - Allman Brothers Band

Day In the Sun - Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Bad Side of the Moon - Elton John

Somebody More Like You - Nickel Creek

Harvest Moon - Neil Young

A Drowning Heart - Tommy Emmanuel

Desperados Under the Eaves - Jimmy Webb

Just Breathe - Pearl Jam

Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley

Save It For Later - Pete Townshend

On Your Side - Pete Yorn

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Country Comfort - Elton John

Rock Me On the Water - Jackson Browne

Ghost Riders In the Sky - Vaughn Monroe

Riders On the Storm (demo) - Doors

Riders On the Storm - Doors

Amoreena - Elton John

I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison

Coyote - Joni Mitchell

Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone



John Lingan Interview



Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco

Burn Down the Mission/My Baby Left Me/Get Back - Elton John

The World's Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams

September Gurls - Big Star

My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet