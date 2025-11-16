Jersey Magazine – Author Bruce Henderson On WWII Secret Mission

As we honor our veterans during the month of November, this morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan's guest is author Bruce Henderson. His recent book Midnight Flyboys - the American Bombers and Allied Secret Agents Who Aided the French Resistance In WWII spotlights the untold history of a top-secret operation in the run-up to D-Day in which American flyers and Allied spies carried out some of the most daring cloak-and-dagger operations of the war.

Though their story remained classified for more than fifty years, the Carpetbaggers ultimately received a Presidential Unit Citation from the US military, which declared: "it is safe to say that no group of this size has made a greater contribution to the war effort." Along with other members of the wartime OSS, they were also awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

AARP's Chris Widelo On National Family Caregivers Month

This morning on Jersey Magazine host Jim Monaghan welcomes back AARP New Jersey State Director Chris Widelo to talk about National Family Caregivers Month.

New data shows that 25% of New Jersey adults provide unpaid care for family members.

Chris and Jim discuss the findings, share free caregiving resources and explain how AARP is fighting to provide greater financial relief and support for caregivers.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Tips From the Butterball Turkey Hotline

Gwen Carlyle is a long-time veteran of the Butterball Turkey Hotline.

For many people, Thanksgiving seems to lose its fun when you go from being a guest to a host, but Butterball is collaborating with Hedley & Bennett this year to help nervous holiday hosts clothe themselves in confidence and get a leg up with custom-designed-for-Thanksgiving HOSTING PANTS! They’ll be available – for free! – in limited quantities at noon ET on November 3, 10 and 17.

With Thanksgiving Day coming up, Gwen offers some tips for your holiday dinner table and has advice for any last-minute problems that may arise.

