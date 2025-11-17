Foo Fighters Plays New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ for First Time at Mexico Show

Foo Fighters unleashed their new single "Asking for a Friend" live on Wednesday night in Monterrey, Mexico. The debut happened at Corona Capital Sessions.

"That's the first time we've ever tried that one live," frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd after the song ended, as reported by Yahoo.

They also dusted off "Hey, Johnny Park!" from The Colour and the Shape. That one hadn't been played since 2021, making its return a surprise for longtime fans who know the deeper cuts.

The studio version of "Asking for a Friend" was released in October. It's the second new song from the group in 2025, following the release of "Today's Song" in July.

Here We Are, their latest full-length album, came out in 2023. Two new tracks have surfaced this year, but the band hasn't said anything about a new album on the horizon.

Pro-shot footage with a soundboard recording hit YouTube. Fans pointed out how the live version sounded almost identical to the studio take. Some said you could swap the two and hardly tell the difference.

The Monterrey show was part of Corona Capital Sessions. Today, they'll headline the main Corona Capital festival in Mexico City.