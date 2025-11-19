Disturbed Frontman David Draiman Weds Sarah Uli in Florida Ceremony

Disturbed singer David Draiman married Sarah Uli on Sunday, Nov. 16. An outdoor ceremony took place in Florida, with photos appearing on the vocalist's Instagram the next day.

"Married ❤️ Thanks so much to everyone who was a part of this amazing day!" Draiman wrote. Sarah Uli switched her Instagram handle to Sarah Draiman after they tied the knot.

David Draiman hinted at what was coming earlier that Sunday. He shared a photo from a group dinner. "Marrying this goddess today," he said.

Six months passed between the proposal and the big day. David Draiman asked Sarah Uli to marry him onstage during a May 9 show in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center. The proposal happened between songs during the band's The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour.

The frontman had announced his relationship with Sarah Uli in January 2024. His divorce from model Lena Yada became final in April 2023 after 11 years together. They have one son, Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman, who was born in 2013.

Sarah Uli has over 12 years of experience in marketing and sales. She has a degree in Business from Bryan College, and she's worked as an account executive at eSpeakers since 2023.