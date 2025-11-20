ENTER TO WIN: Mötley Crüe Tickets!

105.5 WDHA presents a Winning Weekend with Motley Crue, Tesla and Extreme! Motley Crue is cranking up the Carnival of Sins and we here at the mighty DHA are ready for it. Sign us up for the debauchery that only the Crue can do!

From Friday at 5pm until Sunday night at 8 enter to win a pair of 10th row tickets for the show. It's Motley Crue's Carnival of Sins, Part 2. Celebrating 45 years of the grittiest band on the Sunset Strip.

July 31st at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. Click this link to Live Nation for ticket info... and enter to win here on the DHA contest page. Five winners will be chosen at random for a pair of 10th row tickets. Winners will get a winning phone call from none other than Mike Anthony from the DHA Morning Mike Drop!

Good luck!