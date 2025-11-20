This Day in Rock History: November 20

On this day in rock history, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan achieved major milestones, a couple of famous rock musicians were born, and some memorable albums were released. These are the most notable rock music events that took place on Nov. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some important milestones are associated with Nov. 20, including:

Bob Dylan started recording his self-titled debut album at Columbia Records' Seventh Avenue studio in New York City. It was released a few months later, on March 19, 1962. 1991: The Rolling Stones signed a lucrative deal with Virgin Records for a reported $45 million. They committed to delivering three albums within six years and also gave Virgin the rights to their music catalog from 1971 onward.

Cultural Milestones

Rock musicians are part of what makes the music genre great. On Nov. 20, these unforgettable guitarists were born:

Rock and blues guitarist Duane Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He formed the Allman Brothers Band alongside his brother Gregg in 1969 and enjoyed success until his untimely death two years later, after a motorcycle accident. 1947: Joe Walsh, another legendary guitarist, was born in Wichita, Kansas. He joined the Eagles in 1975 and is also a highly successful solo artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, rock music is all about live shows and studio recordings. Here are some famous performances and album releases that took place on Nov. 20:

Paul Simon hosted Saturday Night Live and performed alongside George Harrison. They sang the songs "Homeward Bound" and "Here Comes the Sun" together. 2001: Creed released their third studio album, Weathered, which was the last one the band released before an eight-year hiatus. The album sold over 6 million copies in the U.S. and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it spent eight consecutive weeks.