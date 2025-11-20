Contests
ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam Set for 2026 ‘Dos Amigos Tour’ Across U.S.

ZZ Top will share the stage with Dwight Yoakam for a dozen shows beginning in April 2026. The Dos Amigos Tour will run through May and visit venues across the…

Laura Adkins
Billy Gibbons of ZZ top performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

ZZ Top will share the stage with Dwight Yoakam for a dozen shows beginning in April 2026. The Dos Amigos Tour will run through May and visit venues across the Midwest, South, and East Coast.

The tour starts on April 17 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena. It wraps up on May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall Health Network Arena.

The Texas blues-rock group has performed for more than 50 years and sold millions of records. Drummer Frank Beard returned to the road in September after missing most of the band's August shows because of an undisclosed medical issue. Elwood Francis took over for the late guitarist, Dusty Hill.

Dwight Yoakam blended bluegrass, folk, and country influences throughout his career. He has earned numerous Billboard hits and GRAMMY wins. His most recent release, 2024's Brighter Days, marked his first new music in almost a decade.

Billy Gibbons will finish a separate solo tour before the Dos Amigos dates begin. The BFG Band tour includes January and February 2026 shows. The lineup features former Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton and Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin on Hammond organ, bass, and backing vocals.

The guitarist and ZZ Top lead singer is working on a fourth solo album. His 27-show solo tour includes a performance at the site of the final show by Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and the Big Bopper more than 65 years ago. Gibbons released Perfectamundo in 2015, The Big Bad Blues in 2018, and Hardware in 2021.

The Music Universe wrote, "ZZ Top, known worldwide for their signature beards, hot rods, and timeless hits, ... promise to deliver the fiery, high-octane show they are famous for. Yoakam will bring his catalog of neo-traditional country gold." You can buy tickets and view the tour schedule on ZZ Top's website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
