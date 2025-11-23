All Mixed Up – Director Kevin MacDonald On His New John/Yoko Film
This morning on All Mixed Up film director Kevin MacDonald joins us to talk about One To One: John and Yoko, now available on HBO and HBO Max. Opening Theme…
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
The Birds of St Marks - Jackson Browne
Rhythm of the World - Cowsills
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Gripweeds
Peaceable Kingdom - Patti Smith
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Better After All - Jonatha Brooke
Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks
Memory Motel - Rolling Stones
Collide - Howie Day
A Moment of Forgiveness - Indigo Girls
Didn't Want To Have To Do It - Marshall Crenshaw
Roll To Me - Del Amitri
Built To Last - Melee
I'll Be Taking Her Out Tonight - Halfcubes with Peter Noone
Thanksgiving Song - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Home - Karla Bonoff
Don't Dream It's Over (demo) - Crowded House
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
I Got You - Split Enz
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-9) - Pink Floyd
New York City - John Lennon
Kevin MacDonald Interview
Bring On the Lucie (Freda Peeple) - John Lennon
Tonight and Every Night - High Frequencies
Second Choice - Any Trouble
Hang On Sloopy - McCoys
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl
Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen
Me and the Boys - Bonnie Raitt
Shooting Star - Bad Company
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning. Happy Thanksgiving.