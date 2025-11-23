Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Director Kevin MacDonald On His New John/Yoko Film

This morning on All Mixed Up film director Kevin MacDonald joins us to talk about One To One: John and Yoko, now available on HBO and HBO Max. Opening Theme…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up film director Kevin MacDonald joins us to talk about One To One: John and Yoko, now available on HBO and HBO Max.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

The Birds of St Marks - Jackson Browne
Rhythm of the World - Cowsills
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Gripweeds

Peaceable Kingdom - Patti Smith
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Better After All - Jonatha Brooke
Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

Memory Motel - Rolling Stones
Collide - Howie Day
A Moment of Forgiveness - Indigo Girls
Didn't Want To Have To Do It - Marshall Crenshaw
Roll To Me - Del Amitri
Built To Last - Melee
I'll Be Taking Her Out Tonight - Halfcubes with Peter Noone
Thanksgiving Song - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Home - Karla Bonoff

Don't Dream It's Over (demo) - Crowded House
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
I Got You - Split Enz

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-9) - Pink Floyd

New York City - John Lennon


Kevin MacDonald Interview


Bring On the Lucie (Freda Peeple) - John Lennon

Tonight and Every Night - High Frequencies
Second Choice - Any Trouble
Hang On Sloopy - McCoys
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen
Me and the Boys - Bonnie Raitt
Shooting Star - Bad Company

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning. Happy Thanksgiving.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanJohn Lennon
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – AARP’s Chris Widelo On National Family Caregivers MonthJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Author John Lingan On Rock History Through 15 DrummersJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Author Bruce Henderson On WWII Secret MissionJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect