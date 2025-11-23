All Mixed Up – Director Kevin MacDonald On His New John/Yoko Film

This morning on All Mixed Up film director Kevin MacDonald joins us to talk about One To One: John and Yoko, now available on HBO and HBO Max.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

The Birds of St Marks - Jackson Browne

Rhythm of the World - Cowsills

Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Gripweeds

Peaceable Kingdom - Patti Smith

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush

Better After All - Jonatha Brooke

Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

Memory Motel - Rolling Stones

Collide - Howie Day

A Moment of Forgiveness - Indigo Girls

Didn't Want To Have To Do It - Marshall Crenshaw

Roll To Me - Del Amitri

Built To Last - Melee

I'll Be Taking Her Out Tonight - Halfcubes with Peter Noone

Thanksgiving Song - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Home - Karla Bonoff

Don't Dream It's Over (demo) - Crowded House

Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

I Got You - Split Enz

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-9) - Pink Floyd

New York City - John Lennon



Kevin MacDonald Interview



Bring On the Lucie (Freda Peeple) - John Lennon

Tonight and Every Night - High Frequencies

Second Choice - Any Trouble

Hang On Sloopy - McCoys

My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen

Me and the Boys - Bonnie Raitt

Shooting Star - Bad Company

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet