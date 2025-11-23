Jersey Magazine – AARP’s Chris Widelo On National Family Caregivers Month

This morning on Jersey Magazine host Jim Monaghan welcomes back AARP New Jersey State Director Chris Widelo to talk about National Family Caregivers Month.

New data shows that 25% of New Jersey adults provide unpaid care for family members.

Chris and Jim discuss the findings, share free caregiving resources and explain how AARP is fighting to provide greater financial relief and support for caregivers.

Learning Life's Lessons From Navy Blue Angels Pilot Frank Weisser

US Navy Commander Frank Weisser is the author of the recently published book Lead Solo - Learning Life's Vectors From An F/A-18 Blue Angels Aviator.

You may not know who Frank is by name, but chances are really good that you know him from the back of his head - he was a stunt pilot on the blockbuster movie Top Gun - Maverick and any time you see Tom Cruise's character shown from the back during the flying scenes, you're looking at Frank.

When he entered the Naval Academy, Frank's goal was to be a Navy SEAL. Failing to make the grade there, he was directed toward his second choice, flying.

Despite numerous failures on the way to becoming a Navy pilot, Frank ultimately was asked to join the legendary Blue Angels.

Frank talks about his military service, and how he has used failure as a motivating factor in his life.

Local Look