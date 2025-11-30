All Mixed Up – Celebrating “Rubber Soul” At 60 With Beatles Expert Ken Womack

Contests
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Beatles expert Ken Womack as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rubber Soul by the Beatles.

And we're name dropping. With just a handful of exceptions, every song this morning will mention another artist. Some will be more obvious than others.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Reminiscing - Little River Band
On and On - Stephen Bishop
Swinging - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
It's My Life - Bon Jovi

Channeling the King - Bill Lloyd
There's A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Little Elvis - Weeklings
King's Call - Phil Lynott w/Mark Knopfler
Calling Elvis - Dire Straits

Roll Over Beethoven - Chuck Berry
I Hear You Knocking - Dave Edmunds
Buddy Holly - Weezer
American Pie - Don McLean
Radar Love - Golden Earring
I'm Sorry and So Is Brenda Lee - Marshall Crenshaw
Let 'Em In - Wings
We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel

Everything You Did - Steely Dan
Hotel California - Eagles
Hey Nineteen - Steely Dan

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio - Ramones
Raised On the Radio - Ravyns
R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp
Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money
Drive My Car - Beatles

Ken Womack Interview

In My Life - Beatles

Creeque Alley - Mamas and Papas
I Dig Rock and Roll Music - Peter, Paul, and Mary
Bad Company - Bad Company

Springsteen - Eric Church
Thunderroad - Bruce Springsteen
Good Old Rock 'n' Roll - Cat Mother and the All Night Newsboys
Rock and Roll Never Forgets - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Jim MonaghanWriter
