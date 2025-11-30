All Mixed Up – Celebrating “Rubber Soul” At 60 With Beatles Expert Ken Womack

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Beatles expert Ken Womack as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rubber Soul by the Beatles.

And we're name dropping. With just a handful of exceptions, every song this morning will mention another artist. Some will be more obvious than others.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Reminiscing - Little River Band

On and On - Stephen Bishop

Swinging - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

It's My Life - Bon Jovi

Channeling the King - Bill Lloyd

There's A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis - Kirsty MacColl

Little Elvis - Weeklings

King's Call - Phil Lynott w/Mark Knopfler

Calling Elvis - Dire Straits

Roll Over Beethoven - Chuck Berry

I Hear You Knocking - Dave Edmunds

Buddy Holly - Weezer

American Pie - Don McLean

Radar Love - Golden Earring

I'm Sorry and So Is Brenda Lee - Marshall Crenshaw

Let 'Em In - Wings

We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel

Everything You Did - Steely Dan

Hotel California - Eagles

Hey Nineteen - Steely Dan

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio - Ramones

Raised On the Radio - Ravyns

R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp

Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money

Drive My Car - Beatles



Ken Womack Interview



In My Life - Beatles

Creeque Alley - Mamas and Papas

I Dig Rock and Roll Music - Peter, Paul, and Mary

Bad Company - Bad Company

Springsteen - Eric Church

Thunderroad - Bruce Springsteen

Good Old Rock 'n' Roll - Cat Mother and the All Night Newsboys

Rock and Roll Never Forgets - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet