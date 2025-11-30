All Mixed Up – Celebrating “Rubber Soul” At 60 With Beatles Expert Ken Womack
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Beatles expert Ken Womack as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rubber Soul by the Beatles. And we’re name…
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Beatles expert Ken Womack as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rubber Soul by the Beatles.
And we're name dropping. With just a handful of exceptions, every song this morning will mention another artist. Some will be more obvious than others.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Reminiscing - Little River Band
On and On - Stephen Bishop
Swinging - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
It's My Life - Bon Jovi
Channeling the King - Bill Lloyd
There's A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Little Elvis - Weeklings
King's Call - Phil Lynott w/Mark Knopfler
Calling Elvis - Dire Straits
Roll Over Beethoven - Chuck Berry
I Hear You Knocking - Dave Edmunds
Buddy Holly - Weezer
American Pie - Don McLean
Radar Love - Golden Earring
I'm Sorry and So Is Brenda Lee - Marshall Crenshaw
Let 'Em In - Wings
We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel
Everything You Did - Steely Dan
Hotel California - Eagles
Hey Nineteen - Steely Dan
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio - Ramones
Raised On the Radio - Ravyns
R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp
Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money
Drive My Car - Beatles
Ken Womack Interview
In My Life - Beatles
Creeque Alley - Mamas and Papas
I Dig Rock and Roll Music - Peter, Paul, and Mary
Bad Company - Bad Company
Springsteen - Eric Church
Thunderroad - Bruce Springsteen
Good Old Rock 'n' Roll - Cat Mother and the All Night Newsboys
Rock and Roll Never Forgets - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.