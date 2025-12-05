Fender and Jackson Release Limited-Edition Guitar Collection for Iron Maiden’s 50th Anniversary

Contests
Laura Adkins
Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
Karl Walter via Getty Images

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation launched a series of signature guitars and basses celebrating Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary. The series showcases instruments designed for guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers, along with a bass built for Steve Harris.

A Custom Shop Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster headlines the series at $18,999. Masterbuilder Andy Hicks collaborated with Murray to craft this instrument. It boasts 21 medium jumbo stainless-steel frets. An oil-finished, '60s-style, oval "C"-shaped walnut neck provides the feel Murray wanted. Seymour Duncan Hot Rails bridge and neck pickups deliver power, while a JB Jr. middle pickup rounds out the sound.

"Dave Murray has always been my favorite guitar hero," said Hicks, according to Guitar World. "Not only is his style absolutely brilliant, but he also proved to me long ago that Fender absolutely belongs in the world of heavy metal."

Three Stratocasters complete the guitar options. A Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Dave Murray Stratocaster retails at $1,799.99. This model packs three Seymour Duncan pickups with a Floyd Rose R2 double-locking tremolo system. The Janick Gers version costs $1,699.99 and sports a 7.25-inch-radius rosewood fingerboard with vintage tall frets and Seymour Duncan JB Jr. neck and bridge pickups.

Adrian Smith plays a Jackson SC1 priced at $1,799.99. DiMarzio DP 100 and Fender Noiseless Sumerian Cobalt pickups power this axe. A 12 to 16-inch compound-radius fingerboard offers comfort across the neck. The top-mounted Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo keeps tuning stable during aggressive playing.

"Honoring Iron Maiden's fifty years of pushing heavy metal forward, this collection brings together the signature instruments that helped define their unmistakable sound," said Max Gutnik, FMIC's Chief Product Officer, according to BraveWords. "These anniversary models are more than tributes; they are stage-ready tools built to inspire today's players and the next generation."

Steve Harris gets a Precision Bass at $1,699.99. A Satin Black finish covers the all-maple construction. A mirrored pickguard adds visual punch. The bass includes a Precision split P Bass pickup and Fender Vintage Precision Bridge. Rotosound Steve Harris Signature flat-wound strings ship in the gig bag.

Iron Maiden started in East London back in 1975, and Murray has performed on all 17 of the band's studio albums. You can buy these instruments through the Fender and Jackson websites.

