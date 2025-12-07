All Mixed Up – Stranger Things Actor Sherman Augustus
This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan's guest is actor Sherman Augustus who plays Lt Col Jack Sullivan on Stranger Things. We also have new music from Anthology 4 and Squeeze, plus memories of John Lennon and Steve Cropper.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
These Changes - Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks
Like A Diamond - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Real Love (Anthology 2 version) - Beatles
Holding Onto My Faith - Jeremy Buck
One Last Dance - Pete Muller
Mixed Up Shook Up Girl - Boz Scaggs
Spanish Stroll - Mink DeVille
Little Girl So Fine - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Suddenly It's Christmas - Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Life In A Northern Town - Dream Academy
Light My Way - Bangles
Joy- Weeklings
Love Untold - Paul Westerberg
Something Loud (acoustic) - Jimmy Eat World
Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze
Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
In My Life (take 1) - Beatles
In My Life - Beatles
Nowhere Man (take 2) - Beatles
Nowhere Man (John's voice and guitar only)
Nowhere Man - Beatles
Strataplastic - High Frequencies
Roadrunner - Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers
1985 - Bowling For Soup
I Don't Wanna Know - Half-Cubes w/ Mark Hudson
Starry Eyes - Records
Stranger Things Theme Song
Sherman Augustus Interview
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Should I Stay Or Should I Go - Clash
Steve Cropper Interview (from 2018)
(Sittin' On the) Dock of the Bay (take 1) - Otis Redding
Respect (live at the Monterey Pop Festival) - Otis Redding
Green Onions - Booker T & the MG's
A Long December - Counting Crows
All That I Want - Weepies
December - Collective Soul
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.