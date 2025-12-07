All Mixed Up – Stranger Things Actor Sherman Augustus

This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan's guest is actor Sherman Augustus who plays Lt Col Jack Sullivan on Stranger Things. We also have new music from Anthology 4 and Squeeze, plus memories of John Lennon and Steve Cropper.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

These Changes - Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks

Like A Diamond - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Real Love (Anthology 2 version) - Beatles

Holding Onto My Faith - Jeremy Buck

One Last Dance - Pete Muller

Mixed Up Shook Up Girl - Boz Scaggs

Spanish Stroll - Mink DeVille

Little Girl So Fine - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Suddenly It's Christmas - Slambovian Circus of Dreams

Life In A Northern Town - Dream Academy

Light My Way - Bangles

Joy- Weeklings

Love Untold - Paul Westerberg

Something Loud (acoustic) - Jimmy Eat World

Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze

Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies

This Is the Time - Billy Joel

In My Life (take 1) - Beatles

In My Life - Beatles

Nowhere Man (take 2) - Beatles

Nowhere Man (John's voice and guitar only)

Nowhere Man - Beatles

Strataplastic - High Frequencies

Roadrunner - Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers

1985 - Bowling For Soup

I Don't Wanna Know - Half-Cubes w/ Mark Hudson

Starry Eyes - Records

Stranger Things Theme Song

Sherman Augustus Interview

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush

Should I Stay Or Should I Go - Clash

Steve Cropper Interview (from 2018)

(Sittin' On the) Dock of the Bay (take 1) - Otis Redding

Respect (live at the Monterey Pop Festival) - Otis Redding

Green Onions - Booker T & the MG's

A Long December - Counting Crows

All That I Want - Weepies

December - Collective Soul

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet