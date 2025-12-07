Jersey Magazine – MSNOW’s Chris Matthews On Why Bobby Kennedy Still Matters

Former MSNBC host and current MSNOW contributor Chris Matthews joins Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine to talk about his ongoing interest in Bobby Kennedy with the publication of his new book Lessons From Bobby - 10 Reasons Why Robert F. Kennedy Still Matters.

Capturing the essence of what made Robert Kennedy so special to so many, Chris talks about what led Kennedy to champion the underdog while still being able to be the "tough cop."

Fox News Anchor Bret Baier On Teddy Roosevelt and the American Spirit

This week on Jersey Magazine, host Jim Monaghan is joined by Fox News anchor Bret Baier whose latest book, To Rescue the American Spirit - Teddy Roosevelt and the Birth of A Superpower has just been published.

This is the sixth in a series of books Bret has written about United States presidents (Washington, Lincoln, Grant, FDR, Eisenhower, Reagan being the other five) and he takes a deep dive into one of our country's most dynamic presidents.

The book shows sides of Roosevelt that go way behind the images of the Rough Riders and his various other exploits, showing how his father's advice to "take care of your morals first" guided him through his life.

Actor/Director Jimmy Hawkins ("It's A Wonderful Life")

As we head into the holiday season, Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is actor/director who you most certainly know from his role as little Tommy Bailey in the Frank Capra classic "It's A Wonderful Life."

Jimmy has just published a new book, The Heart of It's A Wonderful Life where he uses excerpts from the screenplay, never-before-seen photos, and a lifetime of friendship with both Frank Capra and the stars of the movie, to help us to discover why this story still touches the spirit decades after its release.

Because "It's a Wonderful Life" is not just George Bailey's or Frank Capra's story-it's the story of all of us, and of many generations to come.

In addition, Hawkins appeared in over forty movies and more than three hundred TV shows. Along with his many other credits as producer, he produced the all-star television special for PBS based on the Lux Radio Theater's version of "It's a Wonderful Life" in celebration of its fiftieth anniversary.

Jimmy is the author of five popular "It's a Wonderful Life" books and served on the advisory boards of the Jimmy Stewart Museum, the Donna Reed Foundation, and the Seneca Falls It's A Wonderful Life Museum.

Celine Fortin From Arc of New Jersey

This week on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Celine Fortin who was just recently named the new Executive Director of The Arc of New Jersey.

The organization is the state's leading organization advocating for and serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

As Executive Director, Celine is responsible for working directly with government agencies, stakeholders, the Board and Local Chapters to further the mission of The Arc of New Jersey and help advance the work done on behalf of those who the organization supports throughout the state.

For more than 75 years, The Arc of New Jersey has been the preeminent champion for IDD inclusion across the state. With a range of programs including Children’s, Legal, and Health Care Advocacy, as well as Governmental Affairs, Supported Employment, and Information and Referral Services, The Arc of New Jersey continues to set the standard for care and support along with the 20 individual Local Chapters that provide community-based services to individuals across each of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

For more information, go to www.arcnj.org.

