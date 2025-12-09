Mustaine Rules Out Former Members for Megadeth Farewell Tour

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shut the door on inviting ex-members as guests during the band's final tour. This means no nostalgic reunions with crucial figures when the trek begins in 2026.

"I can't really do that, because of the behaviour of one of the band members in the past," Mustaine said in a recent interview. "I just can't. Because, first off, it would be unfair to the other band members if I didn't play with them as well."

Mustaine didn't identify the person, but clues exist. Bassist David Ellefson got the boot in 2022 after explicit videos surfaced on the internet. The footage showed him in an extramarital affair with a 19-year-old woman. He was 56 at the time.

The thrash metal outfit has cycled through dozens of musicians across decades. Ellefson stood as a core piece. So did guitarist Chris Poland, guitarist Marty Friedman, and drummer Nick Menza during pivotal chapters of the band's history.

Mustaine recalled a 2024 reunion with Friedman in Japan. He mentioned other ex-members he'd happily share a stage with again. His bond with Poland is reportedly strong, but not quite as close as the one he shares with Friedman. His connection with Jeff Young was solid yet fell short of the Friedman standard.

"The thing about what we did with Marty in Japan, that was a no-brainer," Mustaine said. "That was brilliant. And I love Marty. We had our separation, and he went his way and we went our way."

He stated he wouldn't object to performing with any musicians from those two lineups. Still, the frontman refuses to do anything that appears unjust to others who contributed to the band's legacy.

The farewell run will span three to five years. It launches at the start of 2026. Canadian dates with Anthrax and Exodus are already mapped out.