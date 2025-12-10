Sabaton Delights With Arena Show: Medieval Castle, Pyro, and Heavy Metal Storytelling

Sabaton took the stage at Co-Op Live in Manchester on Dec. 5. The Swedish power metal band brought a castle set, cannons, and wild pyrotechnics. Around 10,000 fans visited the UK's largest arena.

The show started on a satellite stage. Actors playing Napoleon Bonaparte, Genghis Khan, and Julius Caesar spoke to the crowd. Then, four Knights Templar marched through the audience. They were band members in disguise, kicking things off with "Templars" from their newest album, Legends. On Facebook, the band wrote, "North America, are you ready?! In just 2 months, you'll be vibing to your favourite tracks as Legends On Tour storms across your cities!"

A walkway dropped from the ceiling and connected the satellite stage to the main castle. The 18-song setlist pulled five tracks from Legends and grabbed 13 more from the band's other 11 albums.

"We need to thank our hundred-member-plus crew who help us put everything together," the band told the audience during the performance. Singer Joakim Brodén joked that the stage set would be available at Ikea stores after the tour. Bassist Pär Sundström mentioned the group's first Manchester gig in 2006.

The Legendary Orchestra opened the night with orchestral takes on Sabaton songs, starting with "Ghost Division." The orchestra included percussion, woodwind, strings, brass, and the Legendary Choir. Fire pillars shot up; cannons exploded; TNT boxes burst; and confetti rained down. Brodén walked through the crowd wearing a gas mask during one part of the show. The Legendary Choir stood beside the drum riser for the second half.

The setlist skipped songs like "Ghost Division" and "Winged Hussars," but it included "The Art of War" and, the closer, "Masters of the World."