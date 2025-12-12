Martin Popoff’s Book Chronicles Kiss’s Breakthrough Year in 1976

Martin Popoff will drop KISS '76: Twelve Months That Defined The Hottest Band In The Land next year, on Feb. 24. This 176-page hardcover digs into the year that transformed Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss from a fringe act into worldwide stars.

Popoff tracks the band month by month. He covers two studio records, nonstop shows, and the birth of the KISS Army fan club. The author weaves the group's activities into bigger moments during the Bicentennial year, including movies, sports, and political shifts.

"This is the story of 1976 by someone with way too much KISS on the brain," Popoff wrote in the prologue, as reported by Melodic Mag.

Kiss started in 1973. Between 1974 and 1975, the band released three studio albums plus the live record Alive! That work built the foundation for their 1976 explosion.

The book breaks down Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over song by song. Popoff includes interviews with Ace Frehley, producer Bob Ezrin, and Kim Fowley. Concert photos and backstage shots appear alongside the album discussions.

Martin Popoff has authored more than 100 books on hard rock, heavy metal, and classic rock. His past projects include titles on Rush, The Clash, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and AC/DC. He has written for Revolver, Guitar World, and Goldmine.

Popoff contributed to the documentaries Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage and ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas for Banger Films. He operates out of Toronto, Canada.

Motorbooks, an imprint of The Quarto Group, will publish the title. The hardcover runs $40 USD and $53 CAN. The ISBN-13 is 9780760398845.