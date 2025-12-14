All Mixed Up – Special Guest Warren Zanes
This morning on All Mixed Up, Warren Zanes joins Jim Monaghan to talk about the Del Fuegos coming to Montclair this Thursday, his book Deliver Me From Nowhere on the…
This morning on All Mixed Up, Warren Zanes joins Jim Monaghan to talk about the Del Fuegos coming to Montclair this Thursday, his book Deliver Me From Nowhere on the making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska album, plus new music from Squeeze and Freedy Johnston.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Happy Christmas - Pretenders
Tango - Patty Larkin
Do You Hear What I Hear - Spiraling
Rock the Christmas Cheer - Bongos
Holidaze Pt 1 - Bernie Leadon
What A Crying Shame - Mavericks
Dance the Night Away - Mavericks
All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down - Mavericks
Here Comes My Baby - Mavericks
A World Apart - Pat DiNizio w/ the Mavericks
Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze
Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley - Robert Palmer
Respect Yourself - Staple Singers
Any Major Dude - Steely Dan
Next To You - Tyler Hilton
The Wheel - Rosanne Cash
Poor Poor Pitiful Me - Freedy Johnston
Laurel Avenue - David Surface
Feel Like Makin' Love (demo) - Bad Company
Feel Like Makin' Love (alternate take) - Bad Company
Feel Like Makin' Love (album version) - Bad Company
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John and Yoko
Life In A Northern Town - Dream Academy
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Warren Zanes Interview
I Still Want You - Del Fuegos
Across the Universe - David Sancious
I'll Be Back - Pat DiNizio live at WDHA
Blood and Roses - Pat DiNizio live at WDHA
Cut Flowers - Smithereens
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens
Drown In My Own Tears - Smithereens
One After 909 - Smithereens
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
