Jersey Magazine – Actor/Director Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s A Wonderful Life”)

As we head into the holiday season, Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is actor/director who you most certainly know from his role as little Tommy Bailey in the Frank Capra classic "It's A Wonderful Life."

Jimmy has just published a new book, "The Heart of It's A Wonderful Life" where he uses excerpts from the screenplay, never-before-seen photos, and a lifetime of friendship with both Frank Capra and the stars of the movie, to help us to discover why this story still touches the spirit decades after its release.

Because "It's a Wonderful Life" is not just George Bailey's or Frank Capra's story-it's the story of all of us, and of many generations to come.

In addition, Hawkins appeared in over forty movies and more than three hundred TV shows. Along with his many other credits as producer, he produced the all-star television special for PBS based on the Lux Radio Theater's version of "It's a Wonderful Life" in celebration of its fiftieth anniversary.

Jimmy is the author of five popular "It's a Wonderful Life" books and served on the advisory boards of the Jimmy Stewart Museum, the Donna Reed Foundation, and the Seneca Falls It's A Wonderful Life Museum.

Marlo Thomas On the 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by 4-time Emmy winner Marlo Thomas to talk about the 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign.

Marlo serves as the National Outreach Director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded in 1962 by her father, show business legend Danny Thomas.

Along with her brother and sister, Tony Thomas and Terre Thomas, they created the annual Thanks and Giving holiday campaign which to date has raised over a billion dollars to support the hospital's mission that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, housing, travel and after-care and, in the words of her father, that no child shall die in the dawn of life.

Get details at https://stjude.org.

Talking "Stranger Things" Season 5 With Actor Sherman Augustus

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" was released on Netflix across three premiere dates with four episodes on Nov. 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve and in selected theaters.

Sherman Augustus reprises his season 4 role as Lt Colonel Jack Sullivan and he joined Jim Monaghan on "All Mixed Up" to talk about the series, what viewers can expect this final season, plus a hint about a special guest in season 5.

In addition, Sherman has an upcoming role in the HBO "Green Lantern" series that will premiere sometime in mid-2026.

