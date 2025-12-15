ENTER TO WIN: Gov’t Mule Tickets on Dec 31st!
🎸 Win Tickets to See Gov’t Mule at The Beacon Theatre! 🎸 Get ready to rock Nassau & Suffolk — we’re giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to Gov’t Mule’s annual…
🎸 Win Tickets to See Gov’t Mule at The Beacon Theatre! 🎸
Get ready to rock Nassau & Suffolk — we’re giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to Gov’t Mule’s annual New Year’s Run at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre on December 30 and December 31, 2025!
Gov’t Mule returns to the Beacon with special guests YOLA, Jackie Greene and the Chronic Horns for back-to-back nights of blistering rock, blues, and jam band magic as fans ring in 2026 the only way true rock fans know how.
➡️ Enter now for your chance to rock out with two tickets to:
- 🎟 December 31 – Gov’t Mule at The Beacon Theatre (8:00 PM) Madison Square Garden
For the " Gov't Mule 12/31/25” Contest, enter between 8am on December 15, 2025 and 11:59pm on December 21 2025, by visiting www.wdhafm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on December 22 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Gov't Mule at Beacon Theatre on 12/31/25. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Beacon Threatre. 105.5 WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.