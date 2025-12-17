Bret Michaels to Release Memoir and Biopic ‘Unbroken’ in 2026

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels plans to drop a memoir and a biopic in 2026. Both will carry the title Unbroken: Then, Now and Forever. The Mechanicsburg native broke this news on social media last week. "UNBROKEN: Then, Now and Forever — the biopic and the book officially coming 2026," Michaels wrote in his Facebook post.

"If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar ('technically a ukulele' lol) and remain as excited now as I was then, and survive the highs, the lows, good people and the downright maliciousness in the business I've chosen to be in and still get to rock with my friends with a smile on my face on the stage today," he added. "That is THE IT FACTOR — the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken!!!"

Casting hasn't been announced yet, and production details remain under wraps. When many of these projects will arrive in 2026 is still a mystery. The tour will start on Feb. 5 in Windsor, Ontario.

This marks the second memoir from the 62-year-old musician. In 2020, he dropped Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, which took readers through his life story in a scrapbook style.

The Pennsylvania native shot to fame as Poison's lead singer during the 1980s and 1990s. Born Bret Michael Sychak, he also released solo albums and appeared on TV shows like Nashville Star, Celebrity Apprentice, and Rock of Love With Bret Michaels on VH1.