All Mixed Up – Conversation With Sean Ono Lennon
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with Sean Ono Lennon, and Chris Cron who takes an interesting look at a Beach Boys Christmas classic.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Rescue - Lauren Daigle
Christmas Song - Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Nothing But A Child - Steve Earle
Every Little Light - Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Father Christmas - Greg Amici
Christmas - Who
Levon - Elton John
2000 Miles - Grip Weeds w/ Pat DiNizio and Jim Babjak
Valley Winter Song - Fountains of Wayne
Song For A Winter's Night - Gordon Lightfoot
California Dreaming - Beach Boys
Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To the Canyon) - Susanna Hoffs, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills
I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel
A Long December - Counting Crows
Winter - Rolling Stones
A Hazy Shade of Winter - Bangles
Sometimes In Winter - Blood Sweat & Tears
Chris Cron Interview
Little Saint Nick vocal breakdown
Little Saint Nick - Beach Boys
Christmas With Me - Jessie Wagner
It's Christmastime - Empty Hearts
White Christmas - Chesterfield Kings
Holidaze Pt 1 - Bernie Leadon
Christmas Morning - Smithereens
It's Love On Christmas Day - Jim Babjak
Christmas Time Is Here Again - Weeklings
Sean Ono Lennon Interview
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Christmas Time Is Here Again/1967 Fan Club Message - Beatles
Surfin' With Santa - Jamie Hoover
Jesus Christ - Big Star
Underneath the Christmas Tree - Bill Lloyd
Laurel Avenue - David Surface
Christmas Is My Time of Year - Christmas Spirit
Riu Chiu (TV version) - Monkees
River - Joni Mitchell
Suddenly It's Christmas - Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Closing Theme - "Linus and Lucy" by Vince Guaraldi
Thanks for listening this morning. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas.