Jersey Magazine – Marlo Thomas On St Jude’s Hospital

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by 4-time Emmy winner Marlo Thomas to talk about the 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign.

Marlo serves as the National Outreach Director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded in 1962 by her father, show business legend Danny Thomas.

Along with her brother and sister, Tony Thomas and Terre Thomas, they created the annual Thanks and Giving holiday campaign which to date has raised over a billion dollars to support the hospital's mission that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, housing, travel and after-care and, in the words of her father, that no child shall die in the dawn of life.

Sean Ono Lennon Talks About the Animated Film, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is the co-writer and executive producer of the Academy-award winning film “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko."

The film is set in an alternate WWI reality where, as a senseless war rages on, two soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict play a game of chess. A heroic carrier pigeon delivers the soldiers’ chess moves over the battlefield as the fighting escalates, meanwhile neither soldier knows his opponent as the game and the war builds to its climatic final move. Whoever wins the game, the film powerfully illustrates that one thing is for certain: there are no winners in war.

Actor/Director Jimmy Hawkins ("It's A Wonderful Life")

As we head into the holiday season, Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is actor/director Jimmy Hawkins, who you most certainly know from his role as little Tommy Bailey in the Frank Capra classic "It's A Wonderful Life."

Jimmy has just published a new book, "The Heart of It's A Wonderful Life" where he uses excerpts from the screenplay, never-before-seen photos, and a lifetime of friendship with both Frank Capra and the stars of the movie, to help us to discover why this story still touches the spirit decades after its release.

Because "It's a Wonderful Life" is not just George Bailey's or Frank Capra's story - it's the story of all of us, and of many generations to come.

In addition, Hawkins appeared in over forty movies and more than three hundred TV shows. Along with his many other credits as producer, he produced the all-star television special for PBS based on the Lux Radio Theater's version of "It's a Wonderful Life" in celebration of its fiftieth anniversary.

Jimmy is the author of five popular "It's a Wonderful Life" books and served on the advisory boards of the Jimmy Stewart Museum, the Donna Reed Foundation, and the Seneca Falls It's A Wonderful Life Museum.

