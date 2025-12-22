This Day in Rock History: December 22

Dec. 22 is a bittersweet day for rock music fans. Pink Floyd held their last major performance with Syd Barrett, Elton John topped the U.K. albums chart, and the world said goodbye to two of the most iconic names in rock. Keep reading to learn more about the events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Pink Floyd played their final major show with founding member Syd Barrett at the Christmas on Earth Continued festival at Olympia London. 1973: Elton John's seventh studio album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, reached No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. It spent two weeks there and also topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart for eight weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

2002: Joe Strummer, co-founder and lead vocalist of The Clash, died from a heart attack at age 50. He formed the band in 1976, and they achieved global success a few years later. Their album London Calling went Platinum in the U.S.

Joe Strummer, co-founder and lead vocalist of The Clash, died from a heart attack at age 50. He formed the band in 1976, and they achieved global success a few years later. Their album London Calling went Platinum in the U.S. 2014: Joe Cocker died at age 70 from lung cancer. His long and illustrious career started in the early 1960s, and he was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.