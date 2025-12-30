Wolfgang Van Halen Names Puscifer and Karnivool Albums as Top 2026 Releases

Wolfgang Van Halen picked two albums he can't wait to hear in 2026. During a talk with Loudwire, the Mammoth frontman chose Puscifer's Normal Isn't and Karnivool's In Verses.

"I'm really excited about the new Puscifer record, Normal Isn't. I know it's not out yet, but the songs I've heard from that are really, really great," Van Halen said.

Karnivool's upcoming work also grabbed his attention. Big time. "[And] the new Karnivool record, they just announced a new single," he added. "That record doesn't come out until next year either but the three songs that they've released off of In Verses are awesome, I'm very excited about that."

Both records arrive on Feb. 6, 2026. Puscifer already released two songs: "Self Evident" and "Pendulum." Karnivool put out three: "Drone," "Aozora," and "Opal."

Van Halen has spoken before about his love for Maynard James Keenan's work. Normal Isn't is Puscifer's first album in over five years. Their last one, Existential Reckoning, came out in 2020.

The new album includes help from Tool's Danny Carey, King Crimson's Tony Levin, and Ian Ross. Puscifer is also planning a 32-date North American run that kicks off on March 20, 2026, in Las Vegas and wraps on May 14 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Years ago, Loudwire asked the musician to build a "perfect supergroup" using four players from different bands. He chose Ian Kenny from Karnivool as the singer, while Danny Carey of Tool got the drummer spot.

Mammoth has big plans for 2026. The band booked another North American headlining run in March and April, a European swing in the spring, a slot at Creed and Limp Bizkit's Summer of '99 and Beyond festival, some South American dates with Iron Maiden, plus other shows scattered throughout the year.