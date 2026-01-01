Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Top New Year’s Resolution in New Jersey

It’s almost time to usher in 2026, and with that, comes New Year’s resolutions. Each year, people around the world spend time deciding what they want to do, and in…

Anne Erickson
It's almost time to usher in 2026, and with that, comes New Year's resolutions. So, what's the most popular?
Getty Images / gregory_lee

It's almost time to usher in 2026, and with that, comes New Year's resolutions. Each year, people around the world spend time deciding what they want to do, and in a sense who they want to be, for the following year. Some want to make big changes, while others look to make small resolutions, and both are fine. Others, of course, don't even make New Year's resolutions, which is fine, too. So, what's the most popular New Year's resolution in the state?

According to research from Ipsos, 37% of Americans age 25 or older with an annual household income under $100,000 have or expect to have any New Year’s resolutions for 2026. Another 42% don't have or expect to have any New Year’s resolutions for 2026, while an additional 22% aren't sure yet.

So, even though most American don't expect to have any resolutions or don't know, there's still a good chunk of at least a third of the country that will be making resolutions.

"Among those who have or expect to have New Year's resolutions for 2026, nearly all (97%) have already set or are considering financial resolutions as part of their 2026 resolutions," Ipsos stated. "These financial goal setters have fairly high confidence in achieving the goals in 2026."

According to a study from Statistica, the most popular resolution for 2026 across the U.S. is to exercise more. Just behind that was to save more money, followed by eating healthier. " Vows to save more money, eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends and lose weight were the next most commonly cited resolutions this year," they stated in the report. "Rounding off the top ten were spending less time on social media (21%) and quitting smoking (19%)."

As for New Jersey, a previous Zippa study revealed some of the biggest resolutions in each state. For our state, it was to seek therapy, which sounds like a great self-improvement goal. There's certainly nothing wrong with that.

EvergreenNew Jersey
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his shoot out goal to win the NHL Winter Classic 2-1 over the Buffalo Sabres at the Ralph Wilson Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 1
New Year’s Traditions for Good Luck in 2026
Human InterestNew Year’s Traditions for Good Luck in 2026
Chicago Bears Neal Anderson (35) in action, rushing vs Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Fog Bowl. Chicago, IL 12/31/1988
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 31
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect