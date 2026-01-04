All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist Alan Light

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with rock journalist Alan Light about his new book Don't Stop - Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

New Beginning - Tracy Chapman

Rock & Roll Stew - Traffic

Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Poor Poor Pitiful Me - Freedy Johnston

Hasten Down the Wind - Linda Ronstadt

Accidentally Like A Martyr - Pete Mancini

Heroes - Peter Gabriel

Babylon - David Gray

Morning Glory - Tim Buckley

Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

Abbey Road Medley (aka The Long One) - Beatles

The Chain (demo) - Stevie Nicks

Keep Me There - Fleetwood Mac

Lola My Love (intro) - Buckingham Nicks

The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

Love's So Lovely - Cynz

Second Choice - Any Trouble

Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles

My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl

Rhythm of the World - Cowsills

It's Only Natural - Crowded House

Silver Springs - Fleetwood Mac

Alan Light Interview

Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

Dreams - Whiskeytown

Whipping Post - Allman Brothers Band

The Ballad of El Goodo - Big Star

September Gurls - Big Star

When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star

Watch the Sunrise - Big Star

Alex Chilton - Replacements

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet