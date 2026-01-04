All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist Alan Light
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with rock journalist Alan Light about his new book Don’t Stop – Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Opening Theme…
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
New Beginning - Tracy Chapman
Rock & Roll Stew - Traffic
Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Poor Poor Pitiful Me - Freedy Johnston
Hasten Down the Wind - Linda Ronstadt
Accidentally Like A Martyr - Pete Mancini
Heroes - Peter Gabriel
Babylon - David Gray
Morning Glory - Tim Buckley
Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
Abbey Road Medley (aka The Long One) - Beatles
The Chain (demo) - Stevie Nicks
Keep Me There - Fleetwood Mac
Lola My Love (intro) - Buckingham Nicks
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
Love's So Lovely - Cynz
Second Choice - Any Trouble
Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl
Rhythm of the World - Cowsills
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Silver Springs - Fleetwood Mac
Alan Light Interview
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
Dreams - Whiskeytown
Whipping Post - Allman Brothers Band
The Ballad of El Goodo - Big Star
September Gurls - Big Star
When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star
Watch the Sunrise - Big Star
Alex Chilton - Replacements
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.