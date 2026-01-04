Contests
All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist Alan Light

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with rock journalist Alan Light about his new book Don’t Stop – Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Opening Theme…

Jim Monaghan
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with rock journalist Alan Light about his new book Don't Stop - Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

New Beginning - Tracy Chapman
Rock & Roll Stew - Traffic
Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Poor Poor Pitiful Me - Freedy Johnston
Hasten Down the Wind - Linda Ronstadt
Accidentally Like A Martyr - Pete Mancini

Heroes - Peter Gabriel
Babylon - David Gray
Morning Glory - Tim Buckley
Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
Abbey Road Medley (aka The Long One) - Beatles

The Chain (demo) - Stevie Nicks
Keep Me There - Fleetwood Mac
Lola My Love (intro) - Buckingham Nicks
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

Love's So Lovely - Cynz
Second Choice - Any Trouble
Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles
My Cologne - Howl Owl Howl
Rhythm of the World - Cowsills
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Silver Springs - Fleetwood Mac

Alan Light Interview

Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

Dreams - Whiskeytown
Whipping Post - Allman Brothers Band

The Ballad of El Goodo - Big Star
September Gurls - Big Star
When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star
Watch the Sunrise - Big Star
Alex Chilton - Replacements

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Jim MonaghanWriter
