Jersey Magazine – Jenn Whitmer On Bringing Joyosity To the New Year

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Jenn Whitmer who has just published her new book Joyosity - How To Cultivate Intense Happiness In Work and Life.

As we start a new year, the conversation delves into a number of topics centered around finding joy and fulfillment as both an employer and an employee.

Learn more about Jenn (and her book) at https://jennwhitmer.com.

Sean Ono Lennon Talks About the Animated Film, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is the co-writer and executive producer of the Academy-award winning film “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko."

The film is set in an alternate WWI reality where, as a senseless war rages on, two soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict play a game of chess. A heroic carrier pigeon delivers the soldiers’ chess moves over the battlefield as the fighting escalates, meanwhile neither soldier knows his opponent as the game and the war builds to its climatic final move. Whoever wins the game, the film powerfully illustrates that one thing is for certain: there are no winners in war.

WAR IS OVER! can be watched here:

Marlo Thomas On the 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by 4-time Emmy winner Marlo Thomas to talk about the 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign.

Marlo serves as the National Outreach Director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded in 1962 by her father, show business legend Danny Thomas.

Along with her brother and sister, Tony Thomas and Terre Thomas, they created the annual Thanks and Giving holiday campaign which to date has raised over a billion dollars to support the hospital's mission that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, housing, travel and after-care and, in the words of her father, that no child shall die in the dawn of life.

Get details at https://stjude.org.

