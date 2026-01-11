All Mixed Up – New Devon Allman, Remembering Bob Weir

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres new music from Devon Allman, and remembers the late Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Monster - Steppenwolf

Wooden Ships - Jefferson Airplane

Which Side - Jackson Browne

For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield

Sweet Jane - Cowboy Junkies

Landslide - Fleetwood Mac

Heroes - David Bowie

Peace To the World - Devon Allman

Show Me - Joe Tex

Time Is Tight - Booker T & the MG's

Time Piece - Bill Lloyd

Freedom Rider - Traffic

Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan

Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze

Love Untold - Paul Westerberg

Dreams (take 2) - Fleetwood Mac

I'll Be Around - Spinners

Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

Been Undone - Peter Gabriel

Purple Rain - Prince

Nightswimming - R.E.M.

Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pts 1-9 - Pink Floyd

Cassidy - Grateful Dead

I Need A Miracle - Grateful Dead

Hell In A Bucket - Grateful Dead

Thumbing My Way - Pearl Jam

Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

Cut Flowers - Smithereens

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet