All Mixed Up – New Devon Allman, Remembering Bob Weir
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres new music from Devon Allman, and remembers the late Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric…
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres new music from Devon Allman, and remembers the late Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Monster - Steppenwolf
Wooden Ships - Jefferson Airplane
Which Side - Jackson Browne
For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield
Sweet Jane - Cowboy Junkies
Landslide - Fleetwood Mac
Heroes - David Bowie
Peace To the World - Devon Allman
Show Me - Joe Tex
Time Is Tight - Booker T & the MG's
Time Piece - Bill Lloyd
Freedom Rider - Traffic
Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan
Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze
Love Untold - Paul Westerberg
Dreams (take 2) - Fleetwood Mac
I'll Be Around - Spinners
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
Been Undone - Peter Gabriel
Purple Rain - Prince
Nightswimming - R.E.M.
Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pts 1-9 - Pink Floyd
Cassidy - Grateful Dead
I Need A Miracle - Grateful Dead
Hell In A Bucket - Grateful Dead
Thumbing My Way - Pearl Jam
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Cut Flowers - Smithereens
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.