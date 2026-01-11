Jersey Magazine – MS NOW’s Jacob Soboroff

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan speaks with Jacob Soboroff, the Senior Political and National Reporter for MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and the author of the new book Firestorm - the Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster.

He reported first-hand on the January 2025 fires that devastated an area of the Los Angeles area roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Firestorm is the story of the costliest wildfire in American history, the people it affected and the deeply personal connection to one journalist covering it. It is a love letter to Los Angeles, a yearning to understand the fires, and why America's new age of disaster we are living through portends that-without a reckoning of how Los Angeles burned-there is more yet, and worse, to come.

Jacob brings a comparison of the devastation of the fires with the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey in 2012.

Author/Speaker Jenn Whitmer On Joyosity and Finding Happiness In Work and Life

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Jenn Whitmer who has just published her new book "Joyosity - How To Cultivate Intense Happiness In Work and Life"

As we start a new year, the conversation delves into a number of topics centered around finding joy and fulfillment as both an employer and an employee.

Learn more about Jenn (and her book) at https://jennwhitmer.com.

Local Look