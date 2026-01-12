Red Rocker Montage For Sammy Hagar Tickets

WDHA is super stoked to present the "Red Rocker Music Montage Contest" and Sammy Hagar at the PNC Bank Arts Center on June 22, 2026. We're saving a pair of 10th row tickets to the show for one grand prize winner. You can be that 10th row ticket winner if you correctly identify all the songs in the "Red Rocker Music Montage" that we've been playing on air at 105.5 WDHA.

For your contesting pleasure, we've embedded the montage right here on this page so get scrolling and listen and figure it out. Once you think you have it, choose the correct answer... good luck! If more than one person gets it correct, we'll choose one winner from amongst all the correct answers.

Tickets for Sammy Hagar at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 22nd can be found at Live Nation

Listen Now:

Submit your guess: