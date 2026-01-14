Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tama Releases Limited Mike Portnoy Signature Snare Drum With Dream Monster Finish

Tama released a limited-edition Mike Portnoy signature snare. Only 500 were made, and each features the same finish as his Dream Monster kit, which was rolled out after he rejoined…

Dan Teodorescu
Mike Portnoy of American band Dream Theater perform at Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 3, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images

Tama released a limited-edition Mike Portnoy signature snare. Only 500 were made, and each features the same finish as his Dream Monster kit, which was rolled out after he rejoined Dream Theater in the fall of 2023.

The shell is 8mm thick and stacks 9 plies of Bubinga wood together with 8-lug die-cast hoops mounted on top. White paint cascades into purple sparkle across the surface. Each one gets hand-painted, so no two drums match.

A 3-way tension-adjustable strainer sits on the side, switching between tight, loose, and off modes. Players can shift snare sounds mid-show. Dimensions are 14 inches by 5.5 inches, with the model number MP1455BUN stamped on it.

The finish came from the vision of the progressive metal act's co-founder. He dubbed his new kit Dream Monster as a callback to his original Purple Monster setup from years past.

He co-founded the band in 1985 alongside guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung. His work is featured on 10 albums across a 20-year stretch, starting with 1989's When Dream And Day Unite and ending with 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. He left in 2010.

The group's sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, hit shelves on Feb. 7, 2025, via InsideOut Music. This LP is the first release with him back behind the kit since Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

Petrucci produced Parasomnia. James "Jimmy T" Meslin engineered it, and Andy Sneap mixed the tracks. Hugh Syme came back to design the cover art.

The 57-year-old has battled physical strain from pounding through demanding three-hour shows night after night. Tendonitis crept into his body during his thirties. He now gets regular massage therapy and chiropractic work to keep his body functioning.

Fans and players can read more about the Dream Monster on Tama's official website.

Dream TheaterMike Portnoy
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Label Society Announces March Album Release With Ozzy Osbourne Tribute TrackDan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during Amazon Music Live Season 4 at East End Studios
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 14Dan Teodorescu
Bonner Baker of Fire From The Gods perform at O2 Academy Bristol on February 10, 2020 in Bristol, England.
MusicFire From The Gods Releases ‘Human’ Single and Announces U.S. Tour DatesDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect