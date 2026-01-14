Tama Releases Limited Mike Portnoy Signature Snare Drum With Dream Monster Finish

Tama released a limited-edition Mike Portnoy signature snare. Only 500 were made, and each features the same finish as his Dream Monster kit, which was rolled out after he rejoined Dream Theater in the fall of 2023.

The shell is 8mm thick and stacks 9 plies of Bubinga wood together with 8-lug die-cast hoops mounted on top. White paint cascades into purple sparkle across the surface. Each one gets hand-painted, so no two drums match.

A 3-way tension-adjustable strainer sits on the side, switching between tight, loose, and off modes. Players can shift snare sounds mid-show. Dimensions are 14 inches by 5.5 inches, with the model number MP1455BUN stamped on it.

The finish came from the vision of the progressive metal act's co-founder. He dubbed his new kit Dream Monster as a callback to his original Purple Monster setup from years past.

He co-founded the band in 1985 alongside guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung. His work is featured on 10 albums across a 20-year stretch, starting with 1989's When Dream And Day Unite and ending with 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. He left in 2010.

The group's sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, hit shelves on Feb. 7, 2025, via InsideOut Music. This LP is the first release with him back behind the kit since Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

Petrucci produced Parasomnia. James "Jimmy T" Meslin engineered it, and Andy Sneap mixed the tracks. Hugh Syme came back to design the cover art.

The 57-year-old has battled physical strain from pounding through demanding three-hour shows night after night. Tendonitis crept into his body during his thirties. He now gets regular massage therapy and chiropractic work to keep his body functioning.