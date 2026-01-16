Foo Fighters Hosts Charity Concert for Homelessness on Grohl’s Birthday

Live music met charity work on Grohl's birthday. He's backed local causes throughout his years as a musician, and this show continued that pattern. The Foo Fighters played at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Jan. 14. The show helped two groups working to end homelessness in Los Angeles, Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

Travel and Tour World wrote, "With so many local families and individuals struggling to make ends meet, events like these are an essential way to raise awareness and support efforts to alleviate homelessness."

The band donated $25 for each ticket sold to Hope United, which connects the two groups. Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission serve meals, offer beds, and teach job skills to people without homes.

Foo Fighters have collected multiple GRAMMY awards over the years. Their shows are known for their raw power and energy.

Hope the Mission helps people across Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mission runs on faith-based principles, providing emergency beds, food services, and training programs that prepare people for work.