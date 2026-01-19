Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Celebrating Bob Weir With Jeff Tamarkin & Lenny Bloch

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jeff Tamarkin and Lenny Bloch join us to celebrate the legacy of Bob Weir, plus new music from Dion, Willie Nile, and more. Opening…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jeff Tamarkin and Lenny Bloch join us to celebrate the legacy of Bob Weir, plus new music from Dion, Willie Nile, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Box of Rain - Grateful Dead
For A Dancer - Jackson Browne
Better Days - Jayhawks
Down Under - Peter Gabriel

In A Heartbeat of Time - Dion
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Walk This Road - Doobie Brothers w/ Mavis Staples

End of Beginning - Djo
Caroline, No - Glenn Frey
Temptation - Diana Krall
One More Saturday Night (from Europe 72) - Grateful Dead

Jeff Tamarkin Interview

Playing In the Band - Bob Weir

Cassidy (demo) - Bob Weir
Cassidy (album version) - Bob Weir
Sugar Magnolia (demo) - Grateful Dead
Sugar Magnolia (album version) - Grateful Dead

Little Wing - Devon Allman
Beck's Bolero - Jeff Beck
Room Full of Mirrors - Pretenders
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
I'll Be Doggone - Bob Weir

Lenny Bloch Interview

Easy To Slip - Bob Weir

New York In the Rain - Pete Muller
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Alone Again Or - Love
Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Irish Goodbye - Willie Nile
Be Free - Loggins & Messina
I'm Not Alright - Shinedown

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpBob WeirJim MonaghanThe Grateful Dead
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Chalkbeat’s Jessie Gomez On New NJ Governor & EducationJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – New Devon Allman, Remembering Bob WeirJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – MS NOW’s Jacob SoboroffJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect