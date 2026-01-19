All Mixed Up – Celebrating Bob Weir With Jeff Tamarkin & Lenny Bloch

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jeff Tamarkin and Lenny Bloch join us to celebrate the legacy of Bob Weir, plus new music from Dion, Willie Nile, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Box of Rain - Grateful Dead

For A Dancer - Jackson Browne

Better Days - Jayhawks

Down Under - Peter Gabriel

In A Heartbeat of Time - Dion

Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

Walk This Road - Doobie Brothers w/ Mavis Staples

End of Beginning - Djo

Caroline, No - Glenn Frey

Temptation - Diana Krall

One More Saturday Night (from Europe 72) - Grateful Dead

Jeff Tamarkin Interview

Playing In the Band - Bob Weir

Cassidy (demo) - Bob Weir

Cassidy (album version) - Bob Weir

Sugar Magnolia (demo) - Grateful Dead

Sugar Magnolia (album version) - Grateful Dead

Little Wing - Devon Allman

Beck's Bolero - Jeff Beck

Room Full of Mirrors - Pretenders

Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

I'll Be Doggone - Bob Weir

Lenny Bloch Interview

Easy To Slip - Bob Weir

New York In the Rain - Pete Muller

Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits

Alone Again Or - Love

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Irish Goodbye - Willie Nile

Be Free - Loggins & Messina

I'm Not Alright - Shinedown

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet