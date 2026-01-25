All Mixed Up – Author Martha Ackmann, Remembering Uncle Floyd Vivino
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan's guest is author Martha Ackmann talking about her new book about Dolly Parton, who just turned 80 this past week.
Plus, we remember New Jersey pop culture icon Uncle Floyd Vivino who passed away Thursday.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Come In From the Cold - Joni Mitchell
Looking For An Echo - Kenny Vance
(I Used To Be A) Brooklyn Dodger - Dion
In A Heartbeat of Time - Dion
Keep Me In Your Heart - Richard Barone
Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies
Something That You Said - Bangles
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Long Live Love - Sugar
Let My Love Open the Door (e. cola mix) - Pete Townshend
The Hard Way - Pete Yorn
Fields of Gold - Sting
In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf
Something Loud (acoustic) - Jimmy Eat World
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
Alchemy - Richard Lloyd
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
Black Friday (demo) - Steely Dan
Black Friday - Steely Dan
Been Undone - Peter Gabriel
One of These Things First - Nick Drake
How I Fell - Rob Laufer
Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
Jolene (slow version) - Dolly Parton
Martha Ackmann Interview
Night Moves - Dolly Parton w/ Chris Stapleton
Southern Accents - Dolly Parton
Remembering Uncle Floyd Vivino
Deep In the Heart of Jersey - Cowboy Charlie and His Corral Chums
I'm My Own Grandpa - Cowboy Charlie and His Passaic Valley Boys
Fear No More - Pete Muller
It's Been A Long Time - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Love On the Wrong Side of Town - Little Steven
Undertow Afterglow - Kurt Baker
On the Way Home - Buffalo Springfield
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning. Happy shoveling!