Jersey Magazine – Dr Ian K Smith On Losing Those Last 15 Pounds

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is nationally recognized health expert and #1 NY Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith.

If the New Year means a New You in terms of trying to lose weight, Dr. Smith has a transformative 7-week program that helps men and women finally overcome the hardest weight to lose-those last 15 pounds-and keep it off for life.

The "last 15 pounds" are where most Americans get stuck, and his new book The Last 15 - Say Goodbye to Those Most Stubborn Pounds explains why.

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Chalkbeat Newark Reporter Jessie Gomez.

With a new governor being sworn in here in New Jersey this month, Jessie discusses some of the impact Phil Murphy had while in office and some of what we can expect from Mikie Sherrill.

MS NOW's Jacob Soboroff On the Anniversary of the Great Los Angeles Fires

Jacob Soboroff is the Senior Political and National Reporter for MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and the author of the new book Firestorm - the Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster.

He reported first-hand on the January 2025 fires that devastated an area of the Los Angeles area roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Firestorm is the story of the costliest wildfire in American history, the people it affected and the deeply personal connection to one journalist covering it. It is a love letter to Los Angeles, a yearning to understand the fires, and why America's new age of disaster we are living through portends that-without a reckoning of how Los Angeles burned-there is more yet, and worse, to come.

Jacob brings a comparison of the devastation of the fires with the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey in 2012.

