Wolfgang Van Halen Releases New Video as Album Climbs Charts and Spring Tour Approaches

Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth unveiled a video for "One Of A Kind" on Jan. 23. The song appears on their newest album, The End, which has spawned several chart-topping singles and racked up millions of video views.

The 10-track collection spans 39 minutes. Michael "Elvis" Baskette produced it. Van Halen wrote each song, then recorded all of the instruments and vocals himself. BMG distributed the album.

A lead single with the same name as the record launched in May. Directors Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero reimagined the film From Dusk Till Dawn for that video. Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Valerie Bertinelli all appear in the clip.

"The Spell" became the second single and has received over 8 million views. September brought the video for "I Really Wanna."

Mammoth will hit the road this spring with 10 Years and James And The Cold Gun. The first leg starts on March 5 in Buffalo, then winds through April 4 at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Stops are booked in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Portland, Maine.

The second leg teams them with Bush and James And The Cold Gun starting on April 7 in Pittsburgh. They'll perform at The Anthem in Washington, Brooklyn Paramount in New York, and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Southern cities like Raleigh, Charlotte, and Biloxi come next before the band pushes into Texas.

Portland, Seattle, and Denver get dates during late April and early May. The tour will finish on May 15 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. Hollywood and Clearwater, Florida, will host shows on May 12 and 13.