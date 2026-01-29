Skid Row Narrows Search for New Vocalist Nearly Two Years After Singer Departure

Skid Row has narrowed its search to a handful of contenders after nearly 2 years without a permanent lead singer. Bassist Rachel Bolan revealed the band will audition additional prospects throughout the year alongside management and producer Nick Raskulinecz.

"We have a couple guys on our radar," Bolan mentioned during an interview, Parade reports. Raskulinecz, known for his work with Foo Fighters and Rush, will assist in identifying their next frontman.

Erik Gronwall and the band separated in 2024. Health concerns coupled with grueling tour schedules led to the departure, according to Bolan.

"We had a really good thing going with Erik. I think the road was just too much for him with his past health issues," Bolan said. "It just didn't work out, which was a bummer. He was great. I mean, he fit right in."

The vetting procedures have been exhaustive. During conversations with hosts Don Jamieson and Keith Roth, Bolan described how they scrutinize every contender across various criteria.

"We're all going through each person saying, like, 'Okay, let's get in a room with this person [or] this person is a little too young, or a little too green, or they can't sing. Who told them they could sing?'" he said.

Chemistry matters. Bolan shared enthusiasm about the present batch of candidates and indicated the group aims to resume live performances before the end of the year.

Since the breakup with Sebastian Bach nearly three decades ago, the band has cycled through several singers. Both Bolan and Snake Sabo have dismissed any possibility of reconciling with Bach on numerous occasions.

Lzzy Hale from Halestorm stepped in temporarily for a brief string of concerts in May 2024 following Gronwall's exit. Meanwhile, the band has continued crafting new material during this transition period.